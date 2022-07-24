Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.06. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.