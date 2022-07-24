Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 5,200 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $41,208.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13.98.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00.

TELA opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter worth $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

