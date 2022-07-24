Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

OTIS opened at $71.90 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

