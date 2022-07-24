Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 1,294 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.6% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.