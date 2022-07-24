Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $181.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.70 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

