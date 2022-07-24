Parallel Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,062 shares of company stock worth $6,662,928. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.