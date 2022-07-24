Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in American Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

AFG opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.28. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.65 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

