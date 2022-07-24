Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 459 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $11,464,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

