Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

