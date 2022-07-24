Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

