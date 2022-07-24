Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,335 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, HHR Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,456,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $112.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

