Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXP opened at $121.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.