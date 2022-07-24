Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,913,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,232,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 214,524 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,702. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $176.81.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

