Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 526,811 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,538,000 after acquiring an additional 366,304 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 696,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,299,000 after acquiring an additional 222,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,737,000 after acquiring an additional 219,914 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $76.83 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.