Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 76.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 66,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 12.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Qorvo by 30.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

