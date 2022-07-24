Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

Shares of MKTX opened at $270.84 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.01 and a 52-week high of $498.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

