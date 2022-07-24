Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $586,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,643,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 201,342 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 0.9 %

RGEN opened at $201.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.