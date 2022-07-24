Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,723 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 690.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,458,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

