Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $139.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.