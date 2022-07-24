Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 368,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 223,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 144,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

