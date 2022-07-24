Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 784,735 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $106.55 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $404.35. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.22.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,923 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,171. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.53.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

