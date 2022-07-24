Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

