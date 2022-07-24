Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,590 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after purchasing an additional 257,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 7.0 %

DT opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Dynatrace Company Profile



Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

