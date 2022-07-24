Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 654 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.33. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

