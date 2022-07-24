Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after acquiring an additional 785,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

