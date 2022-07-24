Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

