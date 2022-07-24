Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Stories

