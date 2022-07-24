Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,065 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.