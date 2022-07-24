Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.