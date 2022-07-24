Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.27. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $86.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Barclays began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.