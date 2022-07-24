Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $123.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

