Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 38.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.811 dividend. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

