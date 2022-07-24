PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 57,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 797,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $246,522,000 after buying an additional 166,377 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,176,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $362,861,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,932 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.