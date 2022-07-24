PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

