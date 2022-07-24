Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

