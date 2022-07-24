Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $209.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

