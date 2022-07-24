Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to C$136.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

