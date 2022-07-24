Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pro Medicus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Price Performance

Pro Medicus stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.