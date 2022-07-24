Randolph Co Inc Sells 3,762 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Randolph Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

