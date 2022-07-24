RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.0 %

RNR stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.35.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

