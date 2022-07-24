Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 60,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.45 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.