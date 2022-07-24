Richard Scott Sells 570 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $16,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -138.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $3,421,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $5,184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Featured Articles

