Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

