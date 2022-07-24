Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Cut to CHF 325

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 350 to CHF 325 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. Roche has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

