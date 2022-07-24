Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,211,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 212,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

