Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 1%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.13. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROOT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.27.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

