Royal Bank of Canada Increases MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Price Target to GBX 230

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital raised MoneySuperMarket.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
MoneySuperMarket.com Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Friday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a 52-week low of 15.60 and a 52-week high of 15.60.
