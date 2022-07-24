Royal Bank of Canada Increases MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Price Target to GBX 230

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised MoneySuperMarket.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

MoneySuperMarket.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Friday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a 52-week low of 15.60 and a 52-week high of 15.60.

