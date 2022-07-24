RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 2.6%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €37.11 ($37.48) and last traded at €37.25 ($37.63). Approximately 1,511,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.26 ($38.65).
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
