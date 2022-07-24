SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after buying an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($136.36) to €115.00 ($116.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

