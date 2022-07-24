Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 386.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 21.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 109.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 25.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.87.

SEA Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE SE opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.